Newborn kittens snuggle to cat mom, super sweet video will warm your heart

Every once in a while, we come across cat videos which leave us with a smile on our face and a warm feeling in our heart. Just like this video involving a cat and her newborn babies. Shared on Reddit, the video has now won people over. There is a high possibility that it will steal your heart too.

“Mom and 8 day old babies,” reads the caption shared alongside the post. The video opens to show the cat lying, with her kittens on top of her, on what appears to be a bad. Take a look at the clip which may very well prompt you to say “Aww” – and that too repeatedly.

Since being shared some 11 hours ago, the video has gathered nearly 20,000 upvotes. It has also received tons of comments from people. While some couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the clip, a few wrote that they have watched it multiple times.

“I could have watched this for hours. So damn adorable,” wrote a Redditor. “Her eyes are gorgeous,” shared another. “I yawned when the kitten yawned. This video is therapy,” said a third. “Awwww, those big eyes. Protect her,” expressed a fourth.

What do you think of the video?

