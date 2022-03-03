Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Newly adopted cat finally feels at home with dog siblings. Watch cute video

The Reddit video showing a newly adopted cat with her two dog siblings will make you say aww.
The image, taken from the Reddit video, shows the newly adopted cat with the dogs.(Reddit/@jackrussellcorgi)
Published on Mar 03, 2022 08:23 AM IST
BySohini Sengupta

Humans who have pets often have a difficult time at the juncture when they decide to adopt more furry babies. These are the times when they can't understand if the new pets or the old ones will warm up to each other in a way that they all can co-habit peacefully. This video that was posted on Reddit, was shared by a person who was similarly apprehensive about how his newly adopted kitty would react to his dogs.

The video opens to show the cat sitting in the company of this human’s dogs who had been with him before she came along. The video proceeds to show how the cat sits with her ears straight up and looks directly at the camera. After a while, one can see that the cat gets a lot more relaxed and feels quite drowsy. She then decides that she will go to sleep and uses one of her doggo siblings as her pillow. The video concludes to show the cat asleep.

“We adopted this kitty from the humane society three weeks ago. For the first 48 hours she was absolutely terrified and hid in the litter box. She has adjusted well,” reads the caption that accompanies this video that involves a cat and her dog siblings.

Watch the Reddit video right here:

This cat video was posted on the subReddit called r/aww more than 21 hours ago and has received nearly 1,500 upvotes. It has also received various comments from people who love doggos and cattos.

“She is part of the gang!” commented a Redditor. “The way she lays her head is beautiful and makes me feel at peace for some reason,” posted another individual. A third commented, “Power of love and a safe place, food, warmth and kindness. ”

What are your thoughts on this cat video?

Topics
reddit video cat
