The night sky, once dominated by stars and constellations, is increasingly sharing its space with thousands of artificial satellites. A new analysis has found that more than 700 satellites are above the horizon over a typical UK town at any given moment during the night.

More than 700 satellites cross the night sky

Satellites are increasingly visible alongside stars in the night sky. (Representational image generated using AI) more less

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The analysis, conducted by precision engineering supplier Accu Components, tracked 15,883 active satellites orbiting Earth at altitudes below 2,000 kilometres over seven nights in October 2026.

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It found that around 710 satellites were above the horizon over an average UK town at any given moment. Of these, approximately 105 were illuminated by sunlight and potentially visible to the naked eye. The number of stars visible varies depending on local light pollution and viewing conditions.

The study also estimated that 12,891 different satellites pass over an average UK town during an entire night.

According to the Accu Components report, the night sky over the UK has changed more in the past seven years than in the previous six decades. The findings were also reported by The Independent.

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One of the biggest contributors to the increase is Starlink, the satellite internet network operated by SpaceX. The Accu Components analysis found that around 70 per cent of active satellites in low-Earth orbit belong to the network.

The number of satellites in orbit has grown significantly over the past decade, reflecting increasing demand for satellite-based internet and other space services.

SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk has also received approval from the US Federal Communications Commission to deploy up to one million satellites for space-based artificial intelligence data centres, as reported by Reuters.

Growing satellite numbers worry astronomers

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The expansion of satellite networks has raised concerns about their impact on astronomy. Satellites reflecting sunlight can leave bright streaks across images captured by ground-based telescopes, making it harder for researchers to observe distant stars, galaxies and other celestial objects.

Gáspár Bakos, a professor in Princeton University's Department of Astrophysical Sciences, has described artificial satellites as a new form of light pollution. In a statement on his website, he warned that the growing number of satellites could affect humanity's view of constellations and the Milky Way.

A separate study by the European Southern Observatory, highlighted the potential consequences of large satellite constellations. Researchers warned that proposals to launch more than 1.7 million satellites could have serious consequences for astronomical observations. They suggested that no more than 100,000 faint satellites should orbit Earth to protect observations of the night sky.

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