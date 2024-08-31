‘Nightmarish’ video of tarantula infected by zombie fungus goes viral: ‘Burn it with fire’

Could the fungus from The Last of Us that infected humans and transformed them into zombies exist in real life? The zombie fungus is real but not nearly as deadly. In the real world, Ophiocordyceps unilateralis, otherwise known as cordyceps or zombie fungus, infects insects such as ants or spiders. And now, a video showing what happens when this fungus infects a creature has left people scared. The footage captures a tarantula infected by the zombie fungus. The image shows a tarantula infected by zombie fungus. (Instagram/chrisketola)

Chris Ketola shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Cordyceps is a genus of fungi that primarily attacks invertebrates, slowly eating their body while taking over their nervous system. The so-called ‘zombie fungus’ has risen to fame recently due to the popular video game and TV show The Last of Us. This particular species of Cordyceps infects tarantulas and is quite rare, this is only the third time I’ve seen a tarantula infected by Cordyceps!”

What is a zombie fungus?

“The zombie fungus, formally known as Cordyceps, seizes control of the mind and motor functions of its host before eating away at its body and sprouting from within,” Dailymail wrote in a post about the video.

According to NPR, zombie fungus, or Ophiocordyceps unilateralis, drains its host entirely of nutrients. It also fills the host body with spores, allowing the fungus to reproduce.

Take a look at the scary video here:

The video has gone viral with over 21 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

How did Instagram users react to the video of the tarantula?

“Please, it's 2024. Step away from the zombie spores,” wrote one Instagram user. Another added, “Please back away from the Cordyceps. This timeline is already too much for me. "

A third person posted, “So… this is how it starts.” a fourth commented, “Imagine the trauma of this happening to you, and then a camera crew pops out of nowhere and films you while you’re just frozen like that.” A fifth shared, “ Burn it with fire.”

Who is Chris Ketola?

He is the Head Field Research Coordinator for Fauna Forever, a “non-profit organisation managing a series of monitoring, training, and conservation projects in the Amazon rainforest.”

Ketola’s Instagram page is filled with various videos that capture him educating his followers about interesting—and at times scary—creatures. Some of the visuals also show him rescuing wildlife.

What are your thoughts on this video of a tarantula infected by zombie fungus? Did the clip leave you scared?