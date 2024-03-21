 Elephant pushes safari vehicle filled with tourists, almost topples it. Watch scary video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Elephant pushes safari vehicle filled with tourists, almost topples it. Watch scary video

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 21, 2024 09:01 PM IST

A video of an elephant trying to topple a safari vehicle has left people scared. It has also prompted netizens to post varied reactions.

In a heart-stopping moment, an elephant was seen pushing a vehicle filled with tourists with its head. The gentle giant almost manages to topple the car. Thankfully, the vehicle narrowly avoids the catastrophe after it backs away from the tusker.

The image shows an elephant trying to topple a safari vehicle. (Instagram/@therealtarzann)

Instagram user Mike Holston shared the video. “Heading to South Africa today. Any recommendations for animal sanctuaries or orphanages that need some assistance on conservation efforts or educational pushes for social media? I’m also looking for a giant African rock python,” he wrote.

The video opens to show a vehicle standing on the side of a road with a huge elephant in front. Within moments, the animal charges at the vehicle and tries to topple it. People inside the vehicle start shouting, and for a moment, the tusker lets go of the vehicle. However, it again pushes the car with its head. Towards the end, the vehicle backs away from the area.

Take a look at the terrifying video here:

The video was shared nearly 14 hours ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 8.5 lakh views. The share has further collected close to 32,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the clip.

How did Instagram users react to this video of the elephant?

"Bro, how strong are his tusks?" wondered an Instagram user.

"This is a sign to respect the animal's space," joined another.

"Dude doing deadlifts with a car full of humans," added a third.

"I don't know, maybe don't get so close to a 6000-pound animal and let them live in peace?" expressed a fourth.

"It's a warning. Just leave them alone," suggested a fifth.

"This has never happened on any of my safaris. I need this!" commented a sixth.

"The elephant wasn't even trying hard," wrote a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this video of an elephant trying to topple a safari vehicle? Did the clip leave you scared?

