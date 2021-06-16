Niharika NM has a question for horror movie makers, Netflix India shares clip

One goes through a roller coater of emotions while watching a horror movie. A bit of suspense, a lot of fear and a generous amount of screaming is the apt description of how a horror movie session goes. Now, content creator Niharika NM has a very valid question for most of the plots of horror movies. We bet, that the same question probably made you think hard in the middle of the day. A clip, shared on Instagram by Netflix India shows Niharika ranting out her feelings about horror movies and it is definitely a laugh-riot.

“@niharika_nm has advice for characters in horror films and we think it's scary good,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The clip starts with Niharika talking about how every group shown in scary movies decide to split up and investigate a haunted place. With apt examples from movies Roohi and Don’t Breathe she rests her case in the most entertaining way.

Check out her funny rant:

Shared two hours ago, the funny sketch has already garnered over 31,000 likes and counting. The hilarious deduction of horror movies has left people in splits. Netizens flooded the comments section with laughing out loud emojis. While some loved Niharika’s sassy presentation, others expressed how the similar thought has popped up multiple times in their head.

“You had me at peek-a-boo,” wrote an Instagram user. “I wasn’t ready for this at all,” commented another. “If only people actually followed this advice,” said a third.

What are your thoughts on this clip?