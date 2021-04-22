Home / Trending / Nine-year-old from Delhi becomes the fastest to recite Shiv Tandav Stotram
trending

Nine-year-old from Delhi becomes the fastest to recite Shiv Tandav Stotram

Vivaan, student of Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura was conferred by India Book of Record and granted the title.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 12:04 PM IST
The image shows Vivaan Gupta with his certificate.(ANI)

Delhi resident Vivaan Gupta who is just 9 years old has become the fastest to recite 15 shlokas of Shiv Tandav Stotram in just 55 seconds and 29 milliseconds.

Vivaan, student of Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura was conferred by India Book of Record and granted the title.

Shiv Tandav Stotram is a complex yet beautiful hymn composed and sung by Ravana in praise of mighty Lord Shiva. Vivaan got inspired after hearing her grandmother reciting these shlokas. He immediately got fascinated and started practicing and reciting them on daily basis.

Once his grandfather heard his recitation and right away recognized his ability to not only memorize complex phrases but also his ability to speak at speeds much faster than normal. His motivation and encouragement helped Vivaan achieve this feat in record time.

Anil Gupta, Vivaan's grandfather said, "I am brimming with happiness to see our kid establishing the record. It was not easy to memorize all these complex shlokas, let alone recite them in record time. But Vivaan's hard work and perseverance have paid - I can't be more happy and proud!"

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Man walks over 600 km in teddy bear suit from LA to San Francisco, raises $7,100

Earth Day 2021: Sand artist urges people to ‘Go green’ with stunning sculpture

Sleepy doggo’s priceless expression after hearing favourite words may leave you

Toddler’s mimicry of granddad’s walk may leave you laughing hard

Vivaan's name is already registered in the India Book of records and Asia Book of Records for being the youngest (8 years) to have travelled to all seven continents of the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india book of records
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP