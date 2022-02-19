Nine-year-old Indian boy becomes youngest certified yoga instructor. Watch

A video of a nine-year-old Indian boy grabbing a world record title was recently posted online. It is a clip that shows Reyash Surani who recently became the youngest certified yoga instructor. Posted on Guinness World Records’ YouTube channel dedicated to kids, the video may leave you amazed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video opens to show Reyash introducing himself and talking about his achievements of becoming the youngest certified yoga instructor. He also shares that yoga has always been a passion for him and now that he has started teaching, he discovered that he enjoys that too. He also recalls his visit to a yoga retreat and life at that place without “internet” or “Ac” while staying amid nature.

That is not, however, everything that the video has to offer. The rest of the clip takes the viewers through a quick yoga session.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted a few days ago on February 17. Since being shared, the clip has gathered nearly 500 views and has been re-shared by some.

“The young yogi received his certification from the Anand Shekhar Yoga School on 27 July 2021, after completing their 200 Hour Yoga Teacher's Training Course,” reports GWR’s official blog. They also added that he started doing yoga when he was just four years old.

What are your thoughts on this world record?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON