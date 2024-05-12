Nirmala Sitharaman spends time with students in Delhi, discusses education, politics and more

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, recently paid a visit to Andhra Pradesh Bhawan and Telangana Bhawan located in Delhi. During her visit, she engaged in a lively conversation with a group of students and UPSC aspirants. The conversation covered a wide range of topics, including the current economic situation in the country, the government's policies, economic growth, and the challenges faced by students in pursuing their academic goals. The Minister listened attentively to the concerns raised by the students and offered valuable insights and guidance. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with students. (X/@nsitharaman)

"Lively interaction with students during lunchtime at Andhra/Telangana Bhavan canteen in Delhi. Also UPSC aspirants were curious about India becoming 3rd largest economy. Discussed issues on infra, ₹&$, New Edu.Policy, entry into politics, Privatisation & Employment. Good wishes to all," wrote FM Nirmala Sitharaman in her post. (Also Read: Nirmala Sitharaman rebuts Congress on PSUs, says they showed resurgence in Modi regime)

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Accompanying the post are several captivating images. These snapshots capture the vibrant group of students and FM Sitharaman, engrossed in a hearty meal and an enriching conversation.

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on May 11. Since being posted, it has gained more than 36,000 views. The share also has over 2,100 likes and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Youngsters are blessed to learn under your guidance."

A second added, "Thank you, Hon. Minister, for your invaluable engagement with the youth and future leaders of our nation. Your discussions on critical issues not only inform but inspire. It's leadership like yours that helps pave the way for a brighter, more prosperous India."

"As someone deeply involved in the crypto industry. Ma'am, I urge you to engage with crypto developers as well. While the darker aspects may grab headlines, there's immense potential for constructing transparent infrastructure using blockchain technology. However, stringent regulations often push this industry into the shadows."