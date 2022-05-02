No DNA test needed, video of identical father and baby sleeping is a must-watch

If you are familiar with the Internet or have been on it in the past decade, then you will definitely know of the kind of videos that make netizens go “No DNA test needed.” And one such video has recently been doing rounds of social media that makes people exclaim just the same thing. The video features a father and his little baby sleeping together.

This cute video will most definitely bring a smile to your face. It opens to show how a father and his little baby are spending some quality time with each other. But instead of being awake, the tired duo has ended up sleeping right next to each other. The baby's mother found this moment extremely hilarious and adorable so she decided to record it for the rest of us to enjoy.

The video was shared on Instagram by this mother, Taylor Hays, on her personal page and has also gained several reshares. The video was shared with a caption that reads, “My babies.” “I gave birth to my husband's twin,'' reads the text insert that accompanies this video and makes it even more hilarious to watch.

Take a look at this cute baby video right here:

After being shared on April 13 on Instagram, this adorable video has received more than 10,500 views on it. It has also received various comments that adore this cute father-baby duo.

An Instagram user wrote, “Your husband is an absolute unit.” “Oh wow, this is just amazing and so cute yet so funny too. You need this blown up on a big canvas to put on your wall,” suggests another comment. A third comment reads, “You photocopied his whole face.”

What are your thoughts on this cute baby video?

