‘Not a piece of luggage’: Wheelchair-bound activist shares wedding day trauma

A woman took to X to highlight the need for accessible infrastructure for differently abled people in our country by sharing her ordeal from her wedding day. Activist Virali Modi, who is wheelchair-bound, wrote about being carried up two flights of stairs at the Registrar's Office in Khar in Mumbai because the building did not have a lift and the officials “wouldn’t come downstairs” for getting the bride and groom’s signature.

The image shows activist Virali Modi with her family. (X/@Virali01)

Modi tweeted that the stairs were “extremely steep and the railings were loose and rusty”. She further expressed that she didn’t receive any help despite informing her “agent” about her condition prior to the appointment.

A frustrated Modi asked “How is this fair? Just because I’m a wheelchair user, do I not have the right to get married to someone I love? What if someone had slipped and what if I had fallen on my wedding day? Who is responsible?”

“My country should accommodate my needs and the needs of millions of disabled citizens. This is extremely unfair, unprecedented, and unexpected,” Modi further wrote. Her thread sheds light on how things need to change for the better.

Take a look at this thread shared by the activist:

The post was shared a few hours ago on October 18. Since then, it has accumulated close to 7.7 lakh views. The post has further collected more than 11,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

How did X users react to this post?

“This is so sad to hear Virali. Hope they take note. But don't be disheartened. So happy you've found the love of your life. Many many congratulations to both of you. God bless,” shared an X user. “This is appalling and needs to change ASAP! (Also congratulations you look beautiful),” added another.

“I am very sorry Virali that you had to go through this. I hope you will be able to forget it. Enjoy the new chapter of your life. You both look great and graceful. Wishing you a very happy married life,” joined a third. “Many congratulations Virali! I am sorry for the horrific experience; that too on your wedding day. I wish you and your husband a lifetime of happiness. May you continue to shine,” wrote a fourth.

