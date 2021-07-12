Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

Novak Djokovic gifts his racquet to a young fan after Wimbledon final. Watch

The video is shared on the official Wimbledon Instagram page.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 03:14 PM IST
The image shows Novak Djokovic walking away after gifting his racquet to a young fan.(Instagram/@wimbledon)

A sweet gesture by Novak Djokovic for a young fan has now won people’s hearts. A video shared on Instagram shows how the ace tennis player gifted his racquet to a young fan after winning Wimbledon. The video has left many happy and chances are it’ll have the same effect on you too.

The video is shared on the official Wimbledon Instagram page. Shared with the word “Wholesome,” the video is truly a delight to watch.

It opens to show Novak Djokovic running towards the crowd with his racquet in his hand and a wide smile on his face. Within moments, he hands it over to a little girl. A text appearing on the screen reads, “Djokovic gave his racquet to a young fan in the crowd.”

The girl, who cheered for the player throughout the game, also carried a hand-made placard of an acrostic made out of Djokovic’s name, reports Yahoo Sport. “Number 1 Outstanding Victorious Ambitious Kissable,” it read.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

Since being shared about 16 hours ago, the video has gathered more than 2.2 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also gathered tons of appreciative comments.

“The best on and off court,” wrote an Instagram user. “Man with a golden heart,” shared another. “That’s a true gentleman’s gesture,” expressed a third.

Another post containing images of the moment was also shared:

What are your thoughts on the video?

