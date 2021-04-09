Nurses in Brazil use gloves to simulate ‘human contact’ for Covid patient, pic is viral

The ongoing pandemic has drastically changed people’s lives across the globe. The situation is especially rough on those who are battling the virus in isolation away from loved ones. To offer comfort to one such patient, a few nurses in Brazil came up with an ingenious idea. They used gloves filled with water and placed them on a patient’s hand to mimic the resemblance of human touch.

Shared by journalist Sadiq ‘Sameer’ Bhat, a picture of this unusual gesture has left people emotional. The image shows a patient’s hand between two water-filled gloves. In his caption, Bhat also explained the idea in detail.

“‘The hand of God’ — nurses trying to comfort isolated patients in a Brazilian Covid isolation ward. Two disposable gloves tied, full of hot water, simulating impossible human contact. Salute to the front liners and a stark reminder of the grim situation our world is in!” he wrote. His post is complete with the hashtag #MaskUp.

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 5,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Many also wrote that the photograph touched their hearts. What do you think about it?