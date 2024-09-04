Odisha: Monstrous 11-ft king cobra rescued from home after chasing monitor lizard

A massive 11-foot cobra was caught roaming in an Odisha home. Once the snake was sighted, officials were called to rescue it and send it back to the wildlife. A video showcasing the huge snake has gone viral on social media. Odisha: The officials were seen carrying the massive cobra out of the house. (X/@ANI)

As per ANI, the 11-ft long king cobra snake was rescued from a house in Bangra village and was later released into the Dukra wildlife range, in Mayurbhanj. The short video of the snake shows the officials carrying the snake out of the house and tying it up to carefully transport it.

Range officer, Pithabata Range, Baripada forest division, Srikanta Mohanty told ANI, "The snake was 11 ft long and weighed 6.7 kgs. After examination by a local veterinarian, the snake was released into its natural habitat today morning. The snake had entered the house while chasing a monitor lizard as per the man whose house the snake had entered." (Also Read: Man catches huge king cobra with bare hands. Dramatic rescue captured on camera)

Watch the video here:

Earlier, a gigantic 12-foot king cobra thatscared residents of Agumbe hamlet in Karnataka was rescued. Agumbe Rainforest Research Station (ARRS) field director Ajay Giri posted a video of the rescue on Instagram.

According to Giri, the 12-foot snake was disturbed by some onlookers while it was crossing a road. It sought safety in a bush within a home's compound. Concerned, the homeowners called the forest department, which then notified ARRS of the problem after discovering that a highly dangerous snake was inside their private property. ARRS personnel acted quickly and raced to the scene after realising that the scenario posed a risk to both the occupants and the snake. (Also Read: Heart-stopping video shows huge cobra emerging from toilet in Indore)

“Owner of the house and neighbours got worried and informed in-charge forest department officials. ARRS was informed about the situation. Over the call we instructed locals about do’s and don’t’s and rushed to the location,” said the field director of the research station in his Instagram post.