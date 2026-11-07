Odisha Police gifts blankets, sarees and T-shirts to families affected due to floods caused by Cyclone Arnab

Odisha’s Ganjam Police distributed blankets, sarees, and T-shirts to families displaced by heavy flooding triggered by Cyclone Arnab. Ahead of Diwali, police teams visited villages across the district to deliver essential clothing and bedding directly to residents.

Police distributing blankets and clothes in disaster-hit Ganjam. (X/@sp_ganjam)

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“When the festival of lights met the floods, Ganjam Police chose to bring the light,” the department posted on its official X account.

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It continued, “Cyclone Arnab's floods took away much from families in Naitada Sahi, Purushottampur NAC, Handighara, Achuli, Jaleswarkhandi and Gothialli. This Diwali, there were no lamps to light, no new clothes to wear, and many children had lost even their books.”

The cops decided to visit those affected by the floods as “neighbours” and help flood victims. “SP Ganjam and SDPO Purushottampur, along with all the IICs and staff of Purushottampur, K.S. Nagar, Polasara, Kodala and Beguniapada police stations, stood beside these families. We handed over blankets to keep them warm, sarees and T-shirts to bring back the joy of festival, and education kits so that no child's dream is left behind.”

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{{^usCountry}} “If a single smile returned to a single face, our Diwali was complete. Because the police are here not only to protect, but also to care,” the department wrote as it concluded its post. It also shared a series of photos showing cops handing essential items to villagers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If a single smile returned to a single face, our Diwali was complete. Because the police are here not only to protect, but also to care,” the department wrote as it concluded its post. It also shared a series of photos showing cops handing essential items to villagers. {{/usCountry}}

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CM cancels Diwali celebrations in disaster-hit Odisha:

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on social media that there would be no Diwali celebrations at the Chief Minister’s residence due to the devastation caused by Cyclone Arnab.

In a translated tweet, he wrote, “In view of the devastation caused by floods in various parts of the state, particularly southern Odisha, following Cyclone ‘Arnab’, Diwali will not be celebrated at the Chief Minister’s residence this year.”

“In this context, all well-wishers and citizens are requested not to bring any gifts or bouquets to the Chief Minister’s residence on the occasion of Diwali. The Hon’ble Chief Minister has appealed to everyone to remain sensitive to the people in the affected areas and extend a helping hand to those affected by the disaster.”

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Also Read: Farmer dies allegedly by suicide over crop loss in Odisha's flood-hit Ganjam

Odisha faced torrential rain and floods triggered in the aftermath of Cyclone Arnab. Reportedly, a total of 1,18,730 people have been affected by the disaster. Rescue operations are underway in the state.