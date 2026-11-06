Berhampur , A 33-year-old farmer in Odisha's Ganjam district allegedly died by consuming pesticide following the loss of his standing crop in floods that hit the district in the last week of October, officials said on Friday. Farmer dies allegedly by suicide over crop loss in Odisha's flood-hit Ganjam

The incident took place at Sadabrata Nuagaon village on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Bulu Mallick. He was first rushed to a local hospital and then to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased had undertaken vegetable cultivation, which was completely washed away in the floods caused by heavy rainfall in the aftermath of cyclonic storm Arnab on October 28.

After the crop loss, he was depressed, which could have prompted him to take the extreme step, said one of his relatives.

Police and revenue officials have visited his home and started an inquiry. The inquiry is to ascertain the cause of his death, said Sanjay Behera, inspector in charge, Kabisurya Nagar police station.

Relatives of the deceased staged a road blockade demanding compensation. They called off the stir after the intervention of police and tahasildar.

He is the second farmer in Ganjam district who allegedly died by suicide within a span of one week following the destruction of standing crops in floods.

On Sunday, Arjuna Panda, 65, allegedly died by suicide following the destruction of standing crops in his village, Dengapadar, in Sheragada block, officials said.

BJD leaders in the district visited Mallick's house on Thursday and spoke to his relatives. He was unmarried, while his parents died some years ago. His younger brother was working outside the state, sources said.

The Ganjam unit of Odisha Krushak Sabha had staged a demonstration outside the district collector's office on Wednesday, demanding adequate compensation and financial assistance for farmers who suffered extensive crop losses due to Cyclone Arnab and the subsequent floods.

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