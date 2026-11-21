At seven, Sumira Tiwari got her first taste of flying inside her father’s helicopter, when he was serving in the Indian Air Force. Eleven years later, the Lucknow girl is a step closer to taking the controls herself. Lucknowite Sumira Tiwari with father retired Wing Commander Santosh Tiwari during a helicopter tour in August ahead of her NDA selection more

The 18-year-old, who ranked 11th on the National Defence Academy (NDA) merit list for girls, is among just two female candidates selected for the Indian Air Force (IAF) flying branch in the latest intake. With dreams of flying a Rafale fighter jet, she recalls the moment that started it all.

“I’ve always seen papa fly and wanted to experience that kind of life for myself. But when papa showed me the inside of his helicopter, I was mesmerised by the buttons and handles. I think that day I just wanted to be the one to pilot.”

The daughter of retired Wing Commander Santosh Tiwari, Sumira once considered becoming a singer or a basketball player. But films about the armed forces only strengthened her flying ambitions.

“The helicopter rescue scene from Veer-Zaara (2004), the 1982 film Vijeta, Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff in Border (1997), Vicky Kaushal in Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), the bravery of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020) and Akshay Kumar in Skyforce and the recent series Operation Safed Sagar — all these projects gave further flight to my dreams,” says Sumira, adding, “Besides, being the daughter of a flying officer, I have grown up with real-life bravehearts around us, the patriotic feeling to serve the country.”

Her father, who retired from the IAF in 2022 after 24 years of service, says, “She has known all about the stories we see on screen because of me in the IAF. Like, Gunjan Saxena is also from Lucknow and we are connected. So, that strengthened her dream.” He also mentions two alumni of Sumira’s school, City Montessori School: Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, and astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla.

Currently pursuing a BTech in computer science in Bhubaneswar, Sumira plans to leave the course to join the NDA.

Her mother, Shweta Tiwari, is a teacher, while her younger sister, Sumedha, studies in Class X.

“I was telling Sumedha in three years she will be having a passing out parade and only two guests are allowed. Her reply was: Yes, you both can attend while I will be in the academy giving her a salami,” says her father.