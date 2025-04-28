Menu Explore
Pahalgam attack: Google searches rise for Uri-The Surgical Strike, The Kashmir Files; patriotic film scenes go viral

ByRishabh Suri
Apr 28, 2025 01:22 PM IST

Social media is revisiting patriotic films. Google searches for Kay Kay Menon's monologue in Shaurya increased, with Uri-The Surgical Strike, HT City observes.

Post the Pahalgam terror attack, social media has been busy digging out dialogues and scenes from some patriotic films in the past years, which go with the current mood of the nation- angry and upset.

Posters of The Kashmir Files, Uri-The Surgical Strike
It began with actor Kay Kay Menon’s scathing monologue from the 2006 film Shaurya, which has been shared widely. Google searches for the actor were up by 75 percent in the last couple of days.

People have been widely sharing actor Kay Kay Menon's monologue from the film Shaurya.
In fact, HT City observed that according to Google Trends, there was a noticeable spike in searches for patriotic films too.

A still from Ground Zero
A still from Ground Zero

Uri-The Surgical Strike, starring actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam Dhar, which released in 2019, has been searched quite a lot. The interest in it spiked by 50 percent post the Pahalgam attack. Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files (2022), which was based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir in the 1990s, also became a topic of interest. Searches for it shot up by 100 percent. Emraan Hashmi's latest film, Ground Zero's story is set in Kashmir and has released at a time when the situation there is creating headlines every day. As a result, searches for it suddenly rose by a whopping 400 percent.

