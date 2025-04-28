Salman Khan postpones UK tour following Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Right to pause during this time of grief’

Tensions are simmering after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people. And they are spilling over into the entertainment industry. Now, Salman Khan has postponed his UK show, titled The Bollywood Big One show, saying it is only right to pause during this time of grief. Also read: Kevin Hart calls off India tour after Pahalgam terrorist attack. Here’s what we know Bollywood actor Salman Khan (ANI)

Salman Khan postpones The Bollywood Big One show

On Monday, Salman took to Instagram to share the update regarding The Bollywood Big One show, scheduled in May. Apart from Salman, stars including Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Madhuri Dixit, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Sunil Grover, were expected to perform at the gala event.

The caption read, “In light of the recent tragic events in Kashmir, and with profound sadness, we have taken the difficult decision to postpone The Bollywood Big One shows, originally scheduled for May 4th and 5th in Manchester and London”.

“While we understand how much our fans were looking forward to these performances, we feel it is only right to pause during this time of grief. We sincerely apologise for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause and deeply appreciate your understanding and support. New dates for the shows will be announced shortly,” it added further.

The organisers also put out a statement on Instagram to share the reason behind the decision to push the event. They wrote, "After careful consideration and in light of the recent developments between India and Pakistan, we have made the difficult decision to reschedule the tour. As organisers, we hold a deep responsibility to protect the wellbeing of everyone involved – from the Artists and Crew, to our Audiences and Partners. Given the high-profile nature of this event and the prominence of the Artists, we must be mindful of the wider context and how it may affect public perception and media coverage”. The ticket holders will obtain their refunds from the original point of purchase.

Salman condemns the Pahalgam attack

Last week, Salman took to X (formerly Twitter) to express grief and denounce the terror attack in Pahalgam. He wrote, “Kashmir, heaven on planet Earth, is turning into hell. Innocent people are being targeted. My heart goes out to their families. Ek bhi innocent ko marna puri kainaat ko marne ke barabar hai (Killing even one innocent person is equal to killing the entire universe).”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, and several other stars also expressed their outrage over the attack.

About the Pahalgam terror attack

On April 22, visitors were enjoying their holidays with loved ones when unidentified gunmen opened fire on them in Pahalgam's Baisaran, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack occurred at around 3 pm on Tuesday, prompting security forces to rush to the area upon hearing gunshots. Twenty-six people, mostly civilians, were killed, and 20 others were injured.