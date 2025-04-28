Kevin Hart calls off India tour after Pahalgam terrorist attack. Here’s what we know

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart has hit pause on the Indian leg of his Acting My Age tour following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists. Also read: Shoaib Ibrahim breaks silence on backlash for Kashmir vlog after Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Mera intention woh nahi tha’ Kevin Hart was scheduled to perform in Delhi on April 30. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)(AFP)

Kevin was all set to come to India as part of his World Tour. The actor and comedian was scheduled to perform in Delhi on April 30. This time around, the 45-year-old was only performing in one city.

Kevin Hart cancels India tour after attack

On Sunday, District by Zomato shared the update about cancelling the comedy event on their social media pages. The organisers didn't rule out a future show, though - they're currently in talks with Kevin to reschedule and find a new date for the event.

They posted a note, which read, “Important update: In light of the recent tragic events, we, along with Kevin Hart’s team, have decided to cancel the upcoming Delhi show scheduled for April 30th. All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will automatically be refunded back to your original mode of payment. We are working closely with Kevin Hart’s team on a new schedule and will share updates soon."

The organisers of Kevin's tour in India shared that they felt it was crucial to pause and stand in solidarity with those affected and show support during this time.

“Due to the recent tragic events, Kevin Hart’s Delhi show will be rescheduled. While we were looking forward to gathering with all of you, we believe it’s important to pause and stand in solidarity with those affected. Full refunds will be issued automatically. Thank you for your understanding,” they posted as a caption.

What we know about the show

Kevin’s show was scheduled to take place in Indira Gandhi Arena, Delhi on April 30. The show was tentatively set to begin from 7.30 pm, and scheduled to run for two hours and thirty minutes. The prices for the tickets started from ₹ 4,000, and went up to ₹20,000, based on the seating arrangement. The comedian is known for his observational and self-deprecating humour. He has performed several comedy specials, including his successful show, Laugh At My Pain. Kevin was last seen as part of the Apple TV docuseries Number One on the Call Sheet.

About the attack

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, sending shock waves across the country. It is being called one of the deadliest civilian attacks in the Valley in recent years.