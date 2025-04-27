Actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim faced backlash for posting their new vlog while sharing updates about their safety amid the tense situation following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. In a new vlog post on his YouTube channel, Shoaib has now addressed the issue and said that he received abusive and hate-filled messages in the last few days. (Also read: Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar face flak for plugging in ‘new vlog’ amid Pahalgam terror attack: ‘So shameless') Shoaib Ibrahim shared a new vlog to talk about the backlash.

What Shoaib said about Pahalgam terror attack

In his vlog, Shoaib talked directly towards the camera and talked about the last few days following the news of the Pahalgam terror attack. He said in Hindi, “We flew from Srinagar to Delhi on April 22. While we were mid-flight, the Pahalgam terror attack occurred, and we had no knowledge about it. There was no connection. When we landed and switched our phones on, we were flooded with messages inquiring about our safety. Initially, the news was only a couple of injuries. We thought it was responsible to inform our well-wishers that we were safe, and in the same breath, I mentioned the vlog — but without any intention of promoting it.”

‘Mere paas uss samay information nahi thi’

He went on to add, “Maine ek story daal di that we are fine and we will update you. Uss story ka jo bawaal banaya hai… kai logo ne, kuch media portals ne, aur kuch YouTube channels ne. Toh mera woh koi intention nahi tha ki mujhe apna vlog promote karna hai. It was just ki mere paas uss samay information nahi thi. Dheere dheere videos aa rahe the social media pe tab khud ko bura lag raha tha (I posted a story informing we are fine and we will update you. What a stir that caused. It was picked up by media and YouTube channels. It was never my intention to promote the vlog. I did not have the information that time. Once videos started coming in on social media, I myself felt bad).”

Shoaib went on to add that he received a ton of vile messages, many of which were abusive language directed towards his family. He asked why Dipika and he were targeted on his matter. “Sirf main target kyu? Dipika target kyu? Hum kya special hai aapke liye? Har ek vlogger ne daala hain (Why Dipika and me are being targeted? Are we special for all of you? All the vloggers have put have their videos),” he added.

About the Pahalgam terror attack

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, sending shock waves across the country. It is being called one of the deadliest civilian attacks in the Valley in recent years.