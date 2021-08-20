Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posts about the ‘best way to do meetings’. Watch
trending

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posts about the ‘best way to do meetings’. Watch

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to share the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
UPDATED ON AUG 20, 2021 11:07 AM IST
Bhavish Aggarwal's post has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(Twitter/@bhash)

A post shared by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is making people smile online. Shared on Twitter, there is a chance that his post will have the same effect on you too.

“The best way to do meetings,” Aggarwal wrote while sharing a video. The clip opens to show the 35-year-old engaged in conversation with another individual. What makes this otherwise simple video super sweet is the presence of a doggo. While speaking, Ola CEO is seen petting the dog.

Take a look at the video that you may end up watching on loop:

RELATED STORIES

The post has been shared about two days ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 5,800 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“Perfect. This is much better than closed board room one,” wrote a Twitter user. “Taking a leaf from your book for my future meetings with my colleagues,” shared another. “The best thing is that the dog is an Indian breed,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ola cabs bhavish aggarwal twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Doggo chooses his son’s name in cute video. Netizens love it

Land urchin meets sea pups in zoo. Adorable interaction is too cute to handle

Cops in Oklahoma respond to call of finding ‘body in river’. Then this happens

Man gobbles 20,000 calorie burger in just four minutes. Video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP