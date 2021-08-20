Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posts about the ‘best way to do meetings’. Watch

A post shared by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is making people smile online. Shared on Twitter, there is a chance that his post will have the same effect on you too.

“The best way to do meetings,” Aggarwal wrote while sharing a video. The clip opens to show the 35-year-old engaged in conversation with another individual. What makes this otherwise simple video super sweet is the presence of a doggo. While speaking, Ola CEO is seen petting the dog.

Take a look at the video that you may end up watching on loop:

The post has been shared about two days ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered nearly 5,800 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

“Perfect. This is much better than closed board room one,” wrote a Twitter user. “Taking a leaf from your book for my future meetings with my colleagues,” shared another. “The best thing is that the dog is an Indian breed,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal’s post?