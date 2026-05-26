‘Old uncles’ on power trips: Hyderabad techie's rant on gated societies and RWAs sparks debate

A Hyderabad-based software engineer has advised young couples and bachelors against buying apartments in high-rise buildings, blaming the toxic culture perpetuated by “old uncles” who go on a “power trip”. Shravan Venkataraman sparked a conversation about life in gated communities and the behaviour of resident welfare associations (RWAs) by citing a personal unpleasant experience.

The techie claimed that 'old people' in housing societies go on 'power trips'

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In a long thread posted on X, Venkataraman advised young couples and bachelors to avoid living in large high-rise apartment complexes and instead choose smaller G+3 or G+4 buildings with fewer than 25 homes.

According to him, many elderly residents who control RWAs in large societies have become overly authoritarian and “go on a power trip” whenever younger residents question them.

‘Avoid high-rises if possible’

“If you're a bachelor/young couple with kids, as much as possible avoid high rises and opt for G+3 G+4 type places with <25 units houses,” he wrote.

He went on to claim that older residents in many apartment societies expect unquestioned obedience from younger tenants and residents.

“The old people in high rises (who also happen to be part of RWAs) are becoming mentally deranged and pretty insane at this point,” he said.

‘They expect younger people to obey them’

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining his point further, Venkataraman said many older residents grew up in an environment where elders were rarely questioned, and now expect the same treatment from younger people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining his point further, Venkataraman said many older residents grew up in an environment where elders were rarely questioned, and now expect the same treatment from younger people. {{/usCountry}}

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“Any slight inconvenience to their worldview being caused by anyone or any family in the society, they start imposing their views on how one should live in a home they are renting/owning in that society,” he wrote.

He added that some RWAs try to control “who can come for a visit, who can't, who can complain, who can't”.

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According to the Hyderabad techie, the ‘uncles’ who run these RWAs often go on a power trip. “And these old people who are also in charge of power - in RWA or society associations go on a power trip whenever anyone challenges them for an actual issue,” he said.

Theft complaint allegedly triggered confrontation

Venkataraman also narrated a personal incident that, according to him, exposed the culture inside his housing society.

He claimed there was a theft at his home and when he requested CCTV footage in the residents’ WhatsApp group, the RWA manager informed him that the cameras had not been functioning.

“I posted in the residents group that this is a serious issue and that residents should look out for themselves by installing their own security cameras in their homes,” he wrote.

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According to him, instead of addressing the theft, senior RWA members summoned him to the clubhouse the next morning and allegedly reprimanded him for discussing the issue publicly.

“They start shouting at me as to how I can post such complaints on the residents group and how I can post that there's no security here,” he alleged.

Venkataraman claimed one RWA office-bearer even mocked the theft complaint by saying: “Today you say costly Birkin slippers are stolen, tomorrow you'll say underwear got stolen or shirt got stolen, for all that we can't help or cater finding those items".

The techie said the group was composed mostly of people above the age of 55. He said he eventually “gave them an earful” and exited the WhatsApp group.

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The software engineer said this was not an isolated incident of high-handedness — he also shared another incident involving a woman tenant in the same society. According to his post, a resident allegedly complained to the police after the woman’s dog accidentally hit a parked car while playing.

Venkataraman claimed the elderly resident objected to the woman walking her dog near his house, despite it being a public road inside the society.

Thread triggers debate

The X thread triggered a debate online over RWAs and gated communities.

“Completely agree. Most RWAs are headed by septa/octa acting on complete whims and fancies,” claimed one X user.

“What's even worse is the corruption. In my society, we had a fully equipped gym. The equipment and the glasses were sold for scrap, and the place was converted into a RWA meeting room. Swimming pool became a mosquito breeding pool, and the STP became a septic tank,” another said.

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“I think it's in-general and broad based. Old people living alone are quite tolerant as compared to the same living with family. Probably space and authority constraints,” a user countered.