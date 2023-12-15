Old video of students rescuing a pet dog from canal goes viral. Watch

An old video of a dog’s rescue has resurfaced on social media and has gone viral with over 1.5 million views. In the video, one can see how a student named Ben Camphor risked his life to save the canine.

A group of people rescuing a pet dog. (X/@Yoda4ever)

The rescue video was shared on X with the caption, “Good boys help rescue a dog that got stuck in a canal. Thank you.” It opens to show Camphor dangling head-first over the wall of the canal as the others hold his legs. As the video goes on, Camphor grabs hold of the dog’s collar and pulls it to safety.

According to The Mirror, the dog belonged to a man named Batu Akyol and accidentally fell into the Ancoats Canal in Manchester. Camphor, along with another student named Jack Spencer Furmston, was returning home from a coffee shop when they noticed the animal in distress. Both students rushed in to help the dog.

Watch the rescue video here:

The video was posted a day ago on X and has since gone viral. Many even dropped comments after watching the rescue.

Check out how people reacted to the video:

“Great team and great teamwork,” posted an individual.

Another added, “That’s incredible! It’s heartwarming to see these boys helping animals in need. So grateful for their kindness!”

“The tail wagging on the way up goes to show the pup knows the boys are some good old boys,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “This is so heartwarming! Huge thanks to these good boys for their bravery and compassion in rescuing the stuck dog. Their actions speak volumes.”

