Olympian creates a world record by skiing 154.49 metres on a rail grind. Watch

Sweden-based Olympic skier Jesper Tjäder has recently set a world record for the ‘longest rail grind ski’. Guinness World Records has now shared a video of Tjäder attempting the record on its official YouTube channel.

“Longest rail grind ski - 154.49 metres by Jesper Tjäder (Sweden),” reads the caption of the video posted on YouTube by Guinness World Records. The footage shows Jesper Tjäder skiing on a 506-foot and 10.3-inch rail grind.

Watch the video below:

Since being posted a day ago, the video has amassed over 10,000 views and more than 750 likes. The world record has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

“That looks amazing,” posted an individual. “I want to congrats him,” expressed another with a smiling face emoticon. “That is truly awesome,” commented a third.

While sharing the same video on Twitter, they added, “Jesper has competed at three Olympic games but now has his first record!”

Since being posted, the 26-second clip has received over 2,000 views and more than 80 likes.

According to the Guinness World Records blog, Jesper Tjäder is a Swedish freestyle skier who competed for Sweden thrice in Winter Olympics - 2014, 2018, and 2022.

What are your thoughts on the world record made by Jesper Tjäder?