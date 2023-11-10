Ontario couple welcomes 6.5kg baby boy, largest on record since 2010

A family welcomed a baby boy who is almost twice as big as a typical newborn. Yes, you read that right. New parents, Britteney and Chance Ayres were taken aback by the size of their newborn, who weighed more than 14 pounds, 8 ounces (approximately. 6.5 kg) at the time of birth.

The baby was 55 centimetres long at birth. (Unsplash)

The fifth child of Chance and Britteney, Sonny Ayres, was born via Caesarean section on October 23 at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. At birth, he was 55 centimetres long.

"Oh, it was dumbfounding. The way the doctors and nurses were cheering. It was like the [Toronto] Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup. It was insane. Everybody was jumping and screaming. It was fun," Chance told Fox News.

He further added, "I never thought in a million years [he’d] be 14½ pounds. Everybody was making bets as to how big he was going to be, even the doctors and nurses. They put him on the scale, and it was wild. When they actually said 14.8, we all just kind of stopped and stared at each other, and then next thing you know, it was like — wow, this is crazy."

Britteney shared that her pregnancy was free of any complications. Sonny arrived a week earlier than the original due date of October 31 and has been a "blessing" for the family, reports ABC News.

The new mom said to ABC News, "I'm taking it day by day but I'm just really happy to be home and have a good support system. Nana and Papa are here helping out with the other littles, and we're just really excited to be home. It's a blessing."

Dr. Asa Ahimbisibwe, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, told GMA that Sonny is the biggest baby he has delivered in his career and the biggest baby born at the hospital since 2010.

