Optical illusion made with candles wows people. Watch

Optical illusions have the power to make you question reality. There are several kinds of optical illusion-based pictures, videos, and artworks that may look real, but once you notice them closely, it can turn out to be something else. Now, a video showing a similar kind of optical illusion made through candles is going viral. At first, it seems like candles have been put in a certain way, but slowly, it reveals a picture.

What is shown in this viral optical illusion made using candles?

Snapshot of optical illusion made with candles.(Instagram/@Nikola3)

“An interesting optical illusion created with the help of ordinary candles,” wrote Twitter user Nikola 3 as they shared the video. The video begins to show candles lit up on the floor in a certain way. However, as the video progresses it is revealed that a cube has been formed with the help of the candles on the floor.

Watch this video of this interesting optical illusion here:

This post was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 10,000 times. The clip has also received more than 200 likes.

Earlier, another optical illusion-based video had gone viral on social media. The optical illusion was posted on the Crazy Optical Illusions Twitter account. It displays two yellow and blue discs that initially give the impression of rotating. However, that isn't the case. A text inlay on the video explains how they aren't moving. The text inlay reads, "Although it may appear as though the discs are moving, it is actually the arrows tricking your brain!" Thisoptical illusion first surfaced in February. Since then, it has had over 4.3 million views, and those numbers are continuously rising. Many people who saw the optical illusion video even left comments and expressed their thoughts on the same.

