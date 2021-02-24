‘Oval Office walk-in privileges’: Post about ‘First Dogs’ wins people

Champ and Major, the ‘First Dogs’, are settling right in at the White House. Not just that, from an adorable picture recently shared on the official Instagram profile of President Joe Biden, it seems they’re getting comfortable in Oval office too.

“Not many people have Oval Office walk-in privileges. Happy to report that these two are on the list,” shared with this caption, the image is super sweet.

In the picture, the president is seen standing in front of his desk smiling with one of his dogs standing near him and the other lying in front.

Take a look at the post:

With over 1.9 million views, the post has also gathered tons of reactions from people. They couldn’t stop commenting on the cuteness of the whole affair.

“Yes! Dogs are back in the White House!” wrote an Instagram user. “Good boys, stand back and stand by,” shared another. “From the animal shelter to the White House,” expressed a third. They referred to the fact that Major is the first shelter dog to live in White House.

An individual wrote, "Gorgeous fur babies." Several others expressed the same too.

Champ and Major moved to White House as residents last month after Joe Biden was officially inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.

What do you think of the image?