Owl’s reaction on getting a face massage is too sweet to handle

The video shows an owl named Elvis.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 05:51 PM IST
The image shows the owl getting a face massage.(Jukin Media)

Are you looking for a video that may almost instantly uplift your mood? Are you looking for an animal or bird related video that will leave you with a smile? Are you searching for a clip that you can watch on loop? If your answers to the questions are yes, yes, and yes, then here is a clip that is tailor-made for you. It is a video involving a pet owl and its human that will leave you very happy. Chances are you’ll also end up saying aww – and that too repeatedly.

The video shows an owl named Elvis. It is a polar owl and a favourite of its human. The clip opens to show the pet sitting still on what appears to be a table. The video then goes on to show the bird getting face massage from its human. The video is oddly relaxing to watch. However, what makes the clip even more delightful to watch is the owl’s reaction to the rubs.

What are your thoughts on the super sweet video?

