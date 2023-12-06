Oxford University Press crowns 'rizz' as Word of the Year for 2023, Internet reacts

If you're a frequent social media user, you've likely encountered the term 'rizz,' a popular Internet slang used by many to express charm or style. Considering how popular this word has become around the world, Oxford University Press has officially recognised and crowned 'rizz' as the Word of the Year for 2023.

Eight words were shortlisted, and 'rizz' was voted as word of the year. (Unsplash)

"This year, we created a shortlist of eight words, all chosen to reflect the mood, ethos, or preoccupations of the past year, and put them to the public to vote for their favourites. Through head-to-head competitions over a four-day voting period, the public narrowed down our shortlist of worthy contenders to four finalists: rizz, Swiftie, prompt, and situationship. These words were then put to our language experts, who considered our corpus data, the vote counts, and the public commentary around the words to choose the definitive word of the year for 2023," shared Oxford University Press in a press release. (Also Read: 'Situationship', 'De-influencing' among contenders for Oxford Word of the Year 2023. Know what they mean)

Why did they choose the word 'rizz'?

As per Oxford University Press, this word stems from the shortened form of the word ‘charisma’, taken from the middle part of the word, which is an unusual word formation pattern.

They added, "Our language experts chose rizz as an interesting example of how language can be formed, shaped, and shared within communities, before being picked up more widely in society. It speaks to how younger generations now have spaces, online or otherwise, to own and define the language they use. From activism to dating and wider culture, as Gen Z comes to have more impact on society, differences in perspectives and lifestyle play out in language, too."

Since this word was given this title, many social media users took to X to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about it:

An individual wrote, "Rizz, one of the most used words by Gen Z crowned word of the year by Oxford."

A second shared, "Rizz- Oxford word of the year Hmm? Never heard this word before. How do they decide this beats me."

A third posted. "Oxford's 2023 word of the year is rizz. Lmao what a time to be alive."

"Oxford Univeristy's word of the year: rizz. I can honestly say I've never used it or heard it used," said a fourth.