The Oxford University Press has unveiled its shortlist for Oxford Word of the Year 2026. Four words — microdrama, slopaganda, post-literate, and doomerism — make up the shortlist. Based on voting that will go on till November 24, one of these will be selected the Oxford Word of the Year 2026. Oxford University Press has released its shortlist for the 2026 Word of the Year

Last year, that honour went to “rage bait” — a term that describes manipulative tactics used to increase engagement on social media posts.

“2026 has been a year of uncertainty and existential self-reflection,” the Oxford University Press noted on its website while releasing the shortlist. The four shortlisted words encapsulate this feeling.

(Also read: ‘Human’ is Cambridge Dictionary’s Word of the Year, and Bill Gates explains why it matters right now)

Here’s a closer look at the shortlist for this year and what these words mean.

Doomerism The word doomerism means “extreme pessimism, especially the view that catastrophic damage to humanity from a perceived threat such as artificial intelligence or climate change is inevitable and impossible to prevent.”

According to Oxford, it is most closely associated with two areas of concern — artificial intelligence and climate change.

The word’s usage has been increasing since 2022, reflecting the public’s pessimism about the changes brought on by AI and climate change.

Slopaganda The concern over artificial intelligence leads to the next word on the shortlist: slopaganda. The word, according to Oxford University Press, means “Low-quality propaganda produced using generative artificial intelligence and widely distributed online, esp. via social media.”

Oxford says that its usage has seen an increase of 1300% in relative frequency over the last one year.