'Padhai karne ki koi umar nahi hoti': 50-year-old appears for college exam after 35 years, watch viral clip

A heartwarming video of a 50-year-old woman returning to appear for her college exam after more than three decades has been winning attention online. The clip has struck a chord with social media users for its simplicity and honesty, while also serving as a reminder that learning can restart at any stage of life. Woman seen appearing for college exam after 30 years in viral video. (Instagram/@student_at_50)

In the video, she is seen walking into her college campus with confidence and visible excitement, capturing a moment that feels both personal and uplifting.

The clip was originally shared on Instagram by Manju Narang. The caption reads, “‘Padhai karne ki koi umar nahi hoti’ got real. Student at 50, college exam class.” Adding a humorous touch, the on-screen text says, “POV: It’s been 35 years and you’re still clearing your back papers.”

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‘Guys, aaj mera exam hai’ In the video, the woman speaks to the camera as she prepares to enter her college. She says, “Guys, aaj mere college mein exam hai aur aaj meri entry college mein hone waali hai. Main exam ke liye ja rahi hoon.” Her tone is light, almost playful, as she walks towards the campus, visibly calm yet excited. In the background, her son is heard encouraging her with a simple, “All the best."

Check out the full video below: