‘No civic sense left': Shoppers seen lounging on IKEA Hyderabad furniture in viral video

Reposting the clip on X, user Sakshi Narula wrote, “Apart from the obvious lack of civic sense, this also reflects how unhealthy our population is. This is what happens when people consume a high carbohydrate and sugary diet and do not exercise. Most Indians do not even walk daily.”

The video was originally shared on Instagram by Anamika Singh Rana. It shows shoppers taking breaks on sofas, beds and chairs inside the outlet. The original post had comments turned off, but the clip soon spread across other platforms, including X, where users reshared it and sparked strong reactions.

A video from an IKEA store in Hyderabad showing shoppers lounging and resting on display furniture has sparked a debate on social media. What begins as a casual moment inside the showroom has now divided users online, with some calling it normal customer behaviour and others questioning the etiquette expected in public retail spaces.

The comment section quickly split into two clear camps. Some users felt the behaviour was unacceptable in a public showroom, while others defended it as normal consumer behaviour.

One user wrote, “This is completely wrong. Across IKEA stores worldwide, people sit like this to check comfort. There is nothing wrong in testing products before buying. I agree that India lacks civic sense, but in this case, it is not an issue.”

Another user added, “I have seen this in IKEA Delhi as well. People were sitting and chatting on sofas and beds. They do not seem to understand hygiene and civic sense.”

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. A contrasting view read, “There is nothing wrong in this video. They are simply testing the furniture before buying it. Anyone would sit on a sofa before making a purchase.”

Some also took a lighter tone, saying, “Maybe they have already bought those pieces, so they are just relaxing.”

A more critical comment said, “This is so true. We are heading towards an obesity epidemic.”

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A space designed for browsing Another user pointed out a practical angle, writing, “Wait till you see a kid jumping with shoes on furniture you liked. They are everywhere.”

Some even highlighted store design, arguing that large walk through outlets like IKEA often lack enough resting spaces, especially for elderly shoppers and children, which may lead people to sit on display items out of necessity rather than intent.