HR says ‘people surviving with ₹12,000’ as candidate rejects ₹25,000 Bengaluru job

A techie's viral LinkedIn post has sparked an intense online debate about corporate exploitation after he called out a recruiter for defending substandard salaries. In the post, he attached an image of a WhatsApp chat in which a job seeker pointed out that a ₹20,000– ₹25,000 monthly salary is barely livable in Bengaluru. Shockingly, the recruiter brushed off the concern and claimed they have "people surviving with 12K," prompting the techie to lash out at toxic work cultures. A screenshot shared by a techie on LinkedIn. (LinkedIn/Abhishek R)

Delhi-based techie Abhishek R. took to LinkedIn to share the WhatsApp chat. It showed a recruiter asking the candidate for a face-to-face interview.

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The candidate responded, “Hey I appreciate you reaching out to me, but 20-25k per month is so so so less for market standards and even living in Bangalore, it's barely survivable. Thanks.”

The HR said “No problem,” but added, “We have people surviving with 12K. Trainee Recruiter.” The person continued, “Market standard starts at 15k.”

The candidate immediately called out the HR for the remark, “If you think it's a flex then it's not really, please don't say it like it's a good thing.”

While sharing the chat screenshot, the techie wrote, “This is how toxic work cultures quietly normalize exploitation, particularly in entry-level HR and Sales roles. If people hiring talent are this disconnected from the realities of surviving on ₹12k, it says a lot about the culture waiting inside.”

He continued, “One thing Gen Z is getting right is valuing balance, dignity, and peace over burnout. No paycheck especially one this low is worth sacrificing your mental well-being for.”