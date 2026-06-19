HR says ‘people surviving with ₹12,000’ as candidate rejects ₹25,000 Bengaluru job
A viral chat sparked outrage after an HR countered a candidate who had rejected a ₹25,000 job in Bengaluru, saying people are surviving on much lower salaries.
A techie's viral LinkedIn post has sparked an intense online debate about corporate exploitation after he called out a recruiter for defending substandard salaries. In the post, he attached an image of a WhatsApp chat in which a job seeker pointed out that a ₹20,000– ₹25,000 monthly salary is barely livable in Bengaluru. Shockingly, the recruiter brushed off the concern and claimed they have "people surviving with 12K," prompting the techie to lash out at toxic work cultures.
Delhi-based techie Abhishek R. took to LinkedIn to share the WhatsApp chat. It showed a recruiter asking the candidate for a face-to-face interview.
Also Read: HR calls out colleague, management in resignation email over employee treatment
The candidate responded, “Hey I appreciate you reaching out to me, but 20-25k per month is so so so less for market standards and even living in Bangalore, it's barely survivable. Thanks.”
The HR said “No problem,” but added, “We have people surviving with 12K. Trainee Recruiter.” The person continued, “Market standard starts at 15k.”
The candidate immediately called out the HR for the remark, “If you think it's a flex then it's not really, please don't say it like it's a good thing.”
While sharing the chat screenshot, the techie wrote, “This is how toxic work cultures quietly normalize exploitation, particularly in entry-level HR and Sales roles. If people hiring talent are this disconnected from the realities of surviving on ₹12k, it says a lot about the culture waiting inside.”
He continued, “One thing Gen Z is getting right is valuing balance, dignity, and peace over burnout. No paycheck especially one this low is worth sacrificing your mental well-being for.”
How did social media react?
An individual wrote, “This is a heavily rooted problem in India. Not just people are underpaid due to excessive supply in the market. There is an individual who is already wanting to settle for that amount. Which in turn negotiates the supply, bringing the curve down. This triggers a chain reaction, lowering the industry standard. The only solution to such problems is intervention by a foreign body, such as the government, to standardise pay. Companies rake in millions in profits but rarely pass them on to employees. Or if companies think they should pay more, which is hardly going to happen.”
Also Read: Candidate tells HR they’re ‘highly unprofessional’, blocks them interview no-show
Another posted, “12k in Bangalore, wow, they are just hiring maids, not employees.” A third commented, “They think they are actually doing a favour by paying people.”
A fourth expressed, “This conversation blows my mind. Good on you for telling them it's not a flex.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More