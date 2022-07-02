Padma Lakshmi cooks her grandma's pickle recipe, video makes people drool

Author and TV host Padma Lakshmi’s Instagram page is filled various interesting posts. From giving a peek into her personal life to talking about her professional world to sharing posts about food, she shares various things on her page. Just like her latest share about a pickle recipe that she got from her grandma.

“Lemon Pickle. This is a classic recipe for a puckering, hot pickle that I learned from my granny, Jima. This is super easy to make, but it does require some planning ahead since the lemons take 6 months to pickle,” she posted. In the next few lines, she also added a few lines about how one can enjoy the pickle.

“Lemon pickle (also called achar or oorga) is delicious with just about anything. You can use it as a relish for meats or sandwiches and can even fling a dollop into the pan while making home fries or sautéing vegetables. But my favorite way to enjoy it is with a big bowl of thayir sadam (yogurt rice),” she added. She also posted a detailed recipe in the rest of the caption.

Padma Lakshmi in the video first shows the lemon pieces that she shared she have been marinating in sea salt for over six months. The she introduces all the spices she is going to use and how. The rest of the video showcases her making the pickle.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has gathered over 2.3 lakh likes and he numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. A few also asked a few questions.

“God that must taste soooo good,” wrote an Instagram user. “Why did I take a big sniff when you turned the jar toward the camera?!” posted another. “Must give this recipe a go this weekend,” expressed a third. “Do you store the glass jar in the fridge afterwards? It says keep up to a year in an airtight container… but does it need to be in the fridge? Thanks!! I’m so excited to try!” questioned a fourth. To which, Padma Lakshmi answered, “You can store it in the fridge, but doesn’t need to be.”

