Padma Lakshmi shows her reaction to those who don’t like Indian food with meme

Author and TV host Padma Lakshmrecently took to Twitter to share a meme featuring herself to react to those who don’t like Indian food. There is a chance that her share will leave you giggling hard. Also, it may make you nod in agreement.

She shared the meme just with a few emoticons as caption. She shared three grimacing face emojis. As for the meme, it contains an image of Padma Lakshmi wearing an orange jacket with a white piece of clothing wrapped around her shoulder. She is also holding a cup in her hand. It is the text on the image that adds on to the hilarity.

Take a look at the tweet:

Padma Lakshmi posted the meme on December 2. Since being shared, the tweet has gathered more than 2,800 likes and counting. The post has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“There are only two groups: people who love Indian food and those who have not realized they love Indian food,” joked a Twitter user. “The truest thing on Twitter today,” posted another. “On our second date my now-husband said he’d never tried Indian food (at 58 years old!) but he was willing to try. Loved it and makes awesome Butter Chicken,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Padma Lakshmi?