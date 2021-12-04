Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Padma Lakshmi shows her reaction to those who don’t like Indian food with meme
trending

Padma Lakshmi shows her reaction to those who don’t like Indian food with meme

Padma Lakshmi took to Twitter to share a meme while reacting to those who don't like Indian food.
The image shows Padma Lakshmi, she recently posted a meme on Twitter.(Instagram/@padmalakshmi)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 12:32 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Author and TV host Padma Lakshmrecently took to Twitter to share a meme featuring herself to react to those who don’t like Indian food. There is a chance that her share will leave you giggling hard. Also, it may make you nod in agreement.

She shared the meme just with a few emoticons as caption. She shared three grimacing face emojis. As for the meme, it contains an image of Padma Lakshmi wearing an orange jacket with a white piece of clothing wrapped around her shoulder. She is also holding a cup in her hand. It is the text on the image that adds on to the hilarity.

Take a look at the tweet:

RELATED STORIES

Padma Lakshmi posted the meme on December 2. Since being shared, the tweet has gathered more than 2,800 likes and counting. The post has also gathered tons of comments from people.

“There are only two groups: people who love Indian food and those who have not realized they love Indian food,” joked a Twitter user. “The truest thing on Twitter today,” posted another. “On our second date my now-husband said he’d never tried Indian food (at 58 years old!) but he was willing to try. Loved it and makes awesome Butter Chicken,” shared a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Padma Lakshmi?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter padma lakshmi
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP