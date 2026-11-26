A man in Pakistan caught the internet’s attention after a video of him pulling off a one-handed cricket catch while sitting on a moving motorcycle went viral. According to a report by the BBC, the incident took place in the Swat region, where the man was passing a cricket match when a ball sailed out of the stadium and towards him. Without getting off the motorcycle, he reached out and caught it with one hand, leaving spectators amazed.

The man has been identified as Mehran Khan, a resident of Marghazar in Pakistan’s Swat region. (X/@@Cric_freak_18) more less

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The man has now been identified as Mehran Khan, a resident of Marghazar in Pakistan’s Swat region. Speaking to the BBC, Khan recalled how the unusual catch unfolded during a Swat Premier League match in Mingora. He was on his way home from work at the Public Health Engineering Department when he spotted the ball flying towards him after a batter hit a six.

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“I’m a cricket fan. I play cricket myself and I watch it too. I saw that Abrar Lala was at the crease and then he hit a six,” Khan told the BBC.

Recalling the moment, he said he warned his friend, who was riding the motorcycle, to duck before attempting the catch.

“I told him to duck his head. I’m going to catch it. Then I caught it,” he said, adding that he had not expected to actually grab the ball.

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{{^usCountry}} “I made the effort, but I didn’t expect to catch it. I thought it would fall somewhere nearby, but by the grace of God I managed to catch it,” Khan told the BBC. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I made the effort, but I didn’t expect to catch it. I thought it would fall somewhere nearby, but by the grace of God I managed to catch it,” Khan told the BBC. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

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The video of the catch went viral online, with Khan saying he was surprised by the attention it received. “The video went viral overnight. I didn’t even know about it,” he said.

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His unexpected feat also earned him a cash reward. According to Khan, the Swat Premier League organisers announced a prize of 10,000 Pakistani rupees (approximately ₹3,350), funded by the Pakistan Army, for the catch.

Khan said he was happy to receive the award and clarified that he had returned the cricket ball after catching it. “People are saying I was taking the ball away with me, but that’s not true. I returned it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the match saw Swat Strikers defeat GKR Dir by 34 runs. Khan also praised the tournament and urged organisers to continue hosting it every year, describing it as an excellent competition.

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(Also Read: China takes butter chicken to space for Pakistani astronaut Muhammad Zeeshan Ali)

Social media reactions

Meanwhile, social media users praised Khan for his stunning one-handed catch.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “The Greatest CROWD Catch In The History Of Mankind (on a motorbike).”

“UNREAL catch! A flying cricket catch, snatched out on a MOVING MOTORBIKE! Bro just unlocked a whole new level of cricket madness!” commented another.

“No doubt, this is the greatest catch in cricket history,” wrote a third user.

“Catch of the century,” commented one user.