Pakistani influencer’s savage reply to Instagram user to being told to wash dishes

Pakistani influencer Kashaf Ali recently took to Instagram to conduct a Question and Answer session with her followers. During the session, she was subjected to a derogatory comment from a troll. The user suggested, “Bartan dho jaker [wash dishes].” Instead of ignoring the comment or responding with anger, Ali took the high road and filmed herself washing the dishes in the kitchen. Her way of handling the situation has impressed many on the Internet.

Pakistani influencer Kashaf Ali filmed herself washing dishes after a troll tried to mock her. (Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Cute,” reads the caption posted alongside the video shared on Twitter by a user who uses the handle @JatinTweets_. The influencer shared the reply on her Instagram story, and it has since been reshared by people on other platforms too.

In response to the troll’s comment, Ali headed straight to the kitchen and did the dishes. Towards the end, she confronted the troll and questioned why washing dishes is often used as a derogatory remark for women.

Watch the video of this Pakistani influencer here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted on August 17, the video has accumulated over 3.4 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many are taking to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“Agree with her,” posted a Twitter user. Another added, “Beauty with brains.” “Savage. I like it,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON