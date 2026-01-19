Pakistani internet is only talking about the biggest political wedding of 2026: Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid remarries

Ever since the last couple of days, Pakistani internet has been obsessively discussing the minute details of one event that has captured the attention of the country's social media. Junaid Safdar, son of Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz, married Shanzeh Ali Rohale over the weekend in Lahore. The festivities are being described as the biggest political wedding in Pakistan in recent years. Junaid Safdar, son of Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz, married Shanzeh Ali Rohale (in green outfit) in Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz is the chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab and daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The wedding festivities began last Thursday with a mehendi (henna) ceremony at Sharif's home in Lahore, according to a Dawn report. For this function, Rohale wore a stunning emerald green lehenga by Sabyasachi, according to Dawn. The bride received criticism from a section of Pakistanis for deciding to pick an Indian designer instead of a Pakistani designer.

Shanzeh Ali Rohale picked an Indian designer for her nikah too. She wore a red Tarun Tahiliani saree with a dupatta for the main wedding ceremony, also held in Lahore, on Saturday.

The photos from the wedding festivities quickly went viral, with users meticulously dissecting the outfits, makeup and jewellery, the guest list and even what some of the guests wore.

Maryam Nawaz slammed for ‘outshining’ the bride Among the biggest talking points of the festivities was Maryam Nawaz's looks for the three main events - mehendi, nikhah and the walima (reception). The mother of the groom was slammed by a section of Pakistani internet for "outshining" the bride with her glamorous looks. The Pakistan Muslim League (N) (PML-N) leader stuck to Pakistani designers Nomi Ansari and Iqbal Hussain for her outfits and jewellery.

"Looks more like the bride yet again," a Reddit user said.

"I am not complaining about her dress and jewellery but at least she can have body language like a mother. She is literally sitting and behaving like a bride," another Redditor said.

Several others defended her, saying Maryam Nawaz, 52, has a naturally tasteful sense of style and that she should not be blamed for her fashion choices.

"Right, like so many mothers dress like this but the only difference is she’s very pretty. Her getting hate for dressing like this is unreasonable," a Redditor said.

"No need to bring that stupid insecure bu****it of 'outdoing' the bride," another person said, supporting Maryam Nawaz.

Who is Shanzeh Ali Rohale? Shanzeh Ali Rohale is the granddaughter of Sheikh Rohale Asghar, a PML-N leader and a longtime ally of Nawaz Sharif. According to Pakistani media, Asghar revealed around a month ago that his granddaughter's marriage was arranged with Nawaz Sharif's grandson.

This is Junaid Safdar's second marriage. He was earlier married to Ayesha Saifur Rehman.

Two years after his first marriage, Safdar confirmed his divorce in 2023.

“News about my divorce is true. This is an entirely private matter and I request the media to respect our privacy," he wrote on Instagram Stories.

“I hope with this decision we find our peace In Shaa Allah. I will speak no further on this matter. I wish her well.”

Safdar has a master's degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics (LSE), according to a report in The News International. Prior to that, he earned a master's degree in Global Governance and Ethics from the University College London, and a first class honours in politics from Durham University.