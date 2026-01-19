Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pak minister goes viral for stark face transformation at Junaid Safdar's wedding

When former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's grandson, Junaid Safdar, married Shanzay Ali Rohail in a grand wedding in Lahore, the celebrations naturally made headlines. However, one wedding guest has been going viral for an unusual reason — Pakistani leader Marriyum Aurangzeb has raised eyebrows with her transformation. Marriyum Aurangzeb, 45, is raising eyebrows with her stark transformation.

Punjab’s senior minister for information and environment, Marriyum Aurangzeb, became the centre of online attention after attending Junaid Safdar’s wedding festivities in Lahore. (Also read: Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter-in-law wears Sabyasachi for her mehendi, Pakistani internet reacts: ‘Giving taxes to India’)

Photographs from the event showed her with a noticeably different appearance, sparking widespread discussion on social media. Many users quickly pointed out her sharper facial features, leaner frame, and overall “glow,” prompting comparisons with her previous public appearances.

The transformation sparked speculation about Marriyum Aurangzeb going under the knife to alter her appearance.

Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Marriyum Aurangzeb, 45, is a prominent politician in Pakistan affiliated with the Pakistan Muslim League‑Nawaz (PML‑N) since 2013.

She serves as Senior Minister in the Government of Punjab, holding key portfolios including environment protection, planning, forestry, fisheries, wildlife and special initiatives. According to a Tribune report, she has also been assigned tourism, archaeology and museums.

Earlier in her career, she was elected to Pakistan’s National Assembly on a seat reserved for women, first in 2013 and again in 2018.

She served as Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting from 2016 to 2018 and again from April 2022 to August 2023 under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Early life and education Marriyum Aurangzeb was born in 1980 to a political family in Lahore. She did her FSc. in Premedical in September 1996 and then Bachelor of Arts in September 1998, both from Federal Government College, Islamabad.

She holds a Master of Science degree in Economics from Quaid-i-Azam University. She did her Master of Science in Environment and Development from King's College London in 2003.

Before politics, she worked for about a decade with WWF‑Pakistan, focusing on environmental advocacy, sustainable development and global campaigns.