‘Dressed like dulhan’: Maryam Nawaz’s look for son’s second marriage triggers debate on Pakistani internet

Junaid Safdar, son of Pakistani leader Maryam Nawaz, tied the knot with Shanzeh Ali in a grand wedding ceremony held in Lahore. Junaid is the grandson of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, while the bride is the granddaughter of Rohail Asghar, a longtime ally of the Sharif family. Junaid Safdar tied the knot with Shanzeh Ali in a grand wedding ceremony held in Lahore. (X/@_stkhan, @ShahzadShafi007)

While the lavish celebrations quickly went viral, it was the fashion choices at the wedding that sparked a discussion on Pakistani social media, with attention divided between the bride’s Indian designer outfits and Maryam Nawaz’s own striking looks.

Even before attention turned to the bride, Maryam Nawaz emerged as a major talking point online. For her son’s mehendi ceremony, the Punjab CM opted for a yellow and powder-orange lehenga, followed by a traditional mint green outfit for the wedding.

As pictures from the celebrations went viral, social media users were divided. While some praised her appearance, others accused her of stealing the bride’s thunder.

“Maryam Nawaz and her never-ending obsession to dress up/act as a bride,” one user wrote.