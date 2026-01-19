Junaid Safdar’s first wife Ayesha Saif Ur Rehman Khan in spotlight as he ties the knot again

Junaid Safdar, son of Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz, married Shanzeh Ali Rohale over the weekend in Lahore. This is Junaid’s second marriage — he was earlier married to Ayesha Saif-ur-Rehman Khan. Ayesha Saif-ur-Rehman Khan married Junaid Safdar in 2021.

Who is Junaid Safdar? Junaid Safdar is the son of Pakistani politician Maryam Nawaz, who is currently serving as the chief minister of Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz is the daughter of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Junaid is her only son from her marriage to Safdar Awan. She also has two daughters.

Who is Ayesha Saif Khan? In August 2021, Junaid Safdar married Ayesha Saif Khan in London. The couple hosted a grand celebration in Pakistan in December 2021.

Ayesha is the daughter of Saifur Rehman, a prominent businessman and former chairman of the Ehtesaab Bureau during Nawaz Sharif’s second term as prime minister of Pakistan, according to a report in Bol News.

Saifur Rehman was once described by Pakistan’s Geo News as a “multi-millionaire businessman based in Qatar with business interests in Pakistan, Qatar, and Middle Eastern countries.”

Ayesha was born and raised in Qatar, where she attended the British primary and secondary schools, passing O and A levels with distinction.

For her higher education, she moved to London, attending University College London (UCL). She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.

She has served as a director at Redco International, a major industrial and contracting company based in Qatar.

Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Khan divorced two years after their 2021 London wedding. “News about my divorce is true,” Junaid confirmed in an Instagram post in October 2023.

