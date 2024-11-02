Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik breaks silence after intimate video with boyfriend leaked: ‘It wasn’t easy for me…’

Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik has found herself at the centre of a controversy after a private video featuring her and her boyfriend surfaced online. The clip, which reportedly shows intimate moments between the couple in a closed setting, has sparked heated discussions across social media. While many critics have labelled the incident a publicity stunt, others have shown support for Malik during this challenging period. Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik faced backlash after an intimate video leak sparked controversy online. (Instagram/minahilmalik727)

In a post on Instagram, Malik expressed her feelings about the situation. "It was not easy for me but I’m done. It’s hard to say goodbye. No fights. Spread love. I’m leaving. I will miss you. I love you. Take care," she wrote. The post resonated with many, amassing over 33,000 likes as followers rallied around her.

Check out the post here:

Reactions to Malik's post have been varied. One user voiced their support, stating, “Stay strong, Minahil, don’t let the negativity get to you.” Another follower added, “Your happiness is what matters, ignore the haters.” However, not all comments were sympathetic. One critic bluntly remarked, “Once again! Seeking attention,” suggesting that the timing of the leak was too convenient. Others expressed their disapproval, with one commenting, “This isn’t the way to handle fame; it’s shameful,” while another simply stated, “You’ve let your fans down.”

Actress Mishi Khan weighs in

The incident has also caught the attention of Pakistani actress Mishi Khan, who took to social media to voice her discontent with influencers who resort to such tactics for fame. Although she did not mention Malik by name, her comments were clearly directed at the situation. In a video shared on her Instagram, Khan called for an end to what she perceives as a growing trend of vulgarity in the industry.

Khan drew a parallel to Kareena Kapoor Khan’s film ‘Heroine’, where a similar scandal was portrayed, implying that Malik's actions were influenced by fictional narratives aimed at garnering attention. “Shameful to see these influencers stooping to the lowest level for fame and disgracing their families, parents and society. They should be banned from using social media,” reads the video caption.

Watch the clip here:

As the backlash continues, it remains to be seen how Malik will navigate this tumultuous chapter in her life and career.