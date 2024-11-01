From Bihari boti to sizzling kebabs: Pakistani food vlogger explores Karachi's street food scene. Watch

A Pakistani food vlogger recently took viewers on a culinary journey through Karachi's Orangi town, famously known as the city’s ‘Mini Bihar.’ The vlogger, known as Sami X Streets, shared an Instagram reel featuring a local eatery called Tehzeeb Kebab House in Bangla Bazar, where Bihari dishes like Bihari boti and Bihari kebab have become crowd favourites. Pakistani vlogger showcased Karachi's 'Mini Bihar,' highlighting Bihari dishes.(Instagram/samixstreets )

As the camera pans to freshly fried puris, a middle-aged man proudly declares, “Dekhte hi muh mein pani aa jayega customer ka…” (“Just the sight will make customers’ mouths water”), capturing the spirit and warmth of this corner of Karachi.

Watch the clip here:

This taste of Bihar in Karachi carries a unique history. The man’s family, like many others, originally hailed from India’s Bihar. Following the 1947 Partition, they migrated to East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) and then to Pakistan after the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. Despite being thousands of miles from their homeland, these families carried their culinary heritage with them, setting up stalls and eateries that preserve the Bihari flavour and culture.

Bihari delicacies and unique flavours

Orangi Town’s Bangla Bazar has made a name for itself with its array of Bihari specialities, becoming a beloved destination for food enthusiasts. Tehzeeb Kebab House offers delicacies like ‘Bihari boti’ and ‘Bihari kebab,’ served alongside puris stuffed with lentils—a unique pairing distinctive to this neighbourhood. Additional offerings such as biryani and pulao round out the menu, bringing a variety of authentic Bihari flavours to locals.

The reel has already gathered over 8 lakh views on Instagram, sparking widespread interest and appreciation from people on both sides of the border. The video, filled with sizzling visuals and snippets of local dialect, paints a vibrant picture of Karachi’s ‘Mini Bihar.’

Internet Reacts with Enthusiasm

The video didn’t just attract views; it ignited a lively conversation among users across social media. One viewer commented, “This just brought back memories of my family’s cooking; makes me miss home.” Another chimed in, “Amazing to see Bihar's culture thriving in Karachi!” Someone else noted, “It’s incredible how food connects us beyond borders.” Another user was all praise, saying, “The aroma of those botis just leaps out of the screen!” Meanwhile, an enthusiastic viewer shared, “Next stop, Karachi! Need to try this,” while another added, “Tehzeeb Kebab House just made it to my travel list!”