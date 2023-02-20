Pakistani woman gets engaged to Indian man, celebrates with Main Hoon Na cake

An Indian man and a Pakistani woman recently exchanged rings. They then decided to celebrate their big day with a delicious cake that reminded movie buffs of Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na. Wondering why? Well, the message on the engagement cake reads, “#ProjectMilaapBegins.” For those unaware, Project Milaap is a programme in the Bollywood film Main Hoon Na that promotes friendship between the neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan. In the film, Suniel Shetty, who plays Raghavan Dutta, wasn’t happy with the programme and held the students of a university hostage. However, he lost to Shah Rukh Khan, who played Major Ram Prasad Sharma.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also Read: Virat Kohli says this is the weirdest dish he has ever had)

“My sister just got engaged to her Indian boyfriend so you know we had to address the elephant in the room somehow,” read the caption of the image shared by Twitter user Mishal. She replied to her own tweet and wrote, “(if ydk what project milaap means, please grow up & educate yourself).”

Take a look at the tweet below:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since being posted a day ago, the tweet has accumulated over 2.9 lakh views and more than 4,100 likes. Many also expressed their thoughts in the comments section.

(Also Read: Harsh Goenka asks people to suggest caption for snake-shaped shoes)

Here’s what people wrote in the comments:

“You guys can also use “Aman ki Asha” (which isn’t fiction) for the wedding events that’ll follow. You’re welcome and congratulations!” suggested a Twitter user. “For someone who doesn’t get it. It’s a reference from the film Mein hoon na,” posted another. A third commented, “Something like dhoop ki deevar.” “How lovely! Congratulations to the new couple and I wish them all the best in life,” expressed a fourth. “Just watched this movie for the first time today lmao,” wrote a fifth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON