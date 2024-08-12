Pakistani-American businessman trolled for Suzuki Alto gift for Arshad Nadeem: ‘An insult’

A Pakistani-American businessman is being mocked on social media after he reportedly decided to gift a Suzuki Alto to Pakistani javelin star Arshad Nadeem who won the gold at the Paris Olympics 2024 after beating India's Neeraj Chopra. Ali Sheikhani was mocked for his Suzuki Alto gift for Arshad Nadeem.

Arshad Nadeem created history last week by clinching Pakistan's first Olympic medal in athletics with his record-breaking 92.97 metre javelin throw in Paris. He earned Pakistan its first Olympic medal since the 1992 Barcelona Games and its first gold medal since the 1984 Los Angeles Games.

Syed Zafar Abbas Jafri, an activist in Pakistan, said in a video that Pakistani-American businessman Ali Sheikhani will be gifting the javelin champion a "brand new Alto car" as soon Nadeem returns to his home country from Paris.

Soon after the news made its way to social media, fans of Arshad Nadeem mocked the businessman for gifting the humble hatchback that costs Pakistani Rupees ₹23.31 lakh. In Indian rupees, the car costs a little over ₹7 lakh.

Check out how the internet reacted:

“Dear Ali Sheikhani, rather than spending money on depreciating assets, why don't you sponsor Arshad Nadeem's nutritionist, trainer or other support/technical staff that can help Arshad Nadeem break the world record in javelin?” Karachi resident Taimoor H said on X.

“Well-done Ali Sheikhani … please make Alto Convertible, I am 6’1” and my head hits the roof of the Alto. Hopefully Nadeem bhai will be able to drive a topless car,” another user said on a sarcastic note.

“This is an insult… he deserves BMW or Audi,” IT professional Rahul Jain said.

Several other X users reacted with memes.

(Also Read: Neeraj Chopra wore ₹52 lakh watch at Paris Olympics final? Reddit sleuths identify luxury timepiece)

Arshad Nadeem's humble beginnings

Arshad Nadeem, 27, married with two children, comes from a poor family of eight children in Khanewal in Pakistan's Punjab.

Nadeem, who compared his Olympic clash with Neeraj Chopra to the two nations' legendary rivalry in cricket, has previously said it is challenging being a non-cricket athlete in Pakistan, where resources and facilities for his sport are scarce.

"This gold medal is a gift from me to the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day (on Aug. 14)," Nadeem said in a post on social media platform X.