Neeraj Chopra wore 52 lakh watch at Paris Olympics final? Reddit sleuths identify luxury timepiece

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won the silver medal at Paris Olympics, reportedly wore a watch that costs over ₹50 lakh during the thrilling final event last week. The 26-year-old from Haryana, who entered the Paris Olympics as the defending champion, came second as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem took the gold. Neeraj Chopra ended his Paris Olympics campaign with a silver medal as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem took the gold.

A Reddit forum that closely tracks watches recently took note of the watch around Chopra's wrist and started speculating about the exact model and the price of the timepiece.

"Can anyone tell which watch Neeraj Chopra was wearing in the 2024 Paris Olympics finals?" a Reddit user asked on r/watchesIndia.

Several other watch enthusiasts responded to the question, saying the track and field athlete wore an Omega watch that costs over ₹52 lakh. The specific model is an Omega Seamaster Aqua Terra 150 m.

The guess was confirmed by luxury watch retailer Kapoor Watch Co. which shared the details of the watch on its website.

Earlier this year, Swiss watchmaker Omega roped in Chopra as its sporting ambassador.

"I am very excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that plays such a huge role in timekeeping at the Olympic Games. I am looking forward to a great association with OMEGA and the upcoming spectacle in Paris," he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI in May.

Neeraj Chopra's mother says Arshad Nadeem ‘also our child’

Neeraj Chopra's mother, Saroj Devi, remarked that the Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem "also our child".

Off the field, the duo enjoys good relations.

"My mother belongs to a village. There isn't much mobile or media there, so whatever they say, they say it from the heart, like a mother. She was also praying for me like all other Indians. So whatever she felt in her heart, she said it," Chopra said.

"Sports always bring the two countries together. The border issue is a different matter. We try to unite through sports. We also think about living peacefully, but that's not in our hands," he signed off.

