Two countries, two mothers, one sentiment: ‘Neeraj Chopra is my son,’ says Arshad Nadeem’s mom

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem took the gold medal for javelin throw at the Paris Olympics, besting India’s Neeraj Chopra who clinched the silver medal. In a rare moment of cross-border unity, mothers of both the athletes praised their rivals and likened them to their own sons. Silver medallist India's Neeraj Chopra and gold medallist Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem celebrate after the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris(PTI)

Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra, despite being fierce competitors on the field, are good friends off it. A few months back, when Nadeem made a social media appeal for funds to buy a quality javelin, Chopra was among those who stepped forward to offer their support.

Earlier today, Neeraj Chopra's mother, Saroj Devi, applauded Nadeem’s performance in the Paris Olympics. “We are very happy. For us, silver is also equal to gold. The one who got the gold (Arshad Nadeem) is also like our son,” she told ANI.

This sentiment was echoed by Arshad Nadeem’s mother. In an interview with Independent Urdu, Nadeem’s mother was asked about Neeraj Chopra.

“He is also like my son. He is Nadeem's friend and also his brother. Wins and losses are part of the sport. May god bless him, may he win medals. They are like brothers, I prayed for Neeraj too,” she answered.

Take a look at the video below:

The statement won hearts on social media as citizens of both India and Pakistan showered praise on the women.

“Salute to both the mothers,” wrote one X user. “Graceful words by both mothers. Only such families can bring up champions,” another said. “Two exceptional athletes of two exceptional mothers. May we learn from them,” a third said.

After the event, Chopra also congratulated his arch-rival and friend Arshad Naseem, who achieved Pakistan's first historic medal since 1992 and the country's first-ever individual gold medal. "Today's competition was really great. Arshad Nadeem threw really well. Congratulations to him and his country," he said.