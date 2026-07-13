Jharkhand eyes stronger industrial growth at National Stakeholders Consultation 2026

Jharkhand's industrial development strategy and investment potential were in focus during the second day of the National Stakeholders Consultation 2026 held at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi, where policymakers, industry leaders, investors and development partners deliberated on measures to strengthen the state's position as a leading investment destination. Industry Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav addresses a session on industrial promotion and investment during the National Stakeholders Consultation 2026 in New Delhi.

The high-level session on "Industrial Promotion and Investment" was chaired by Jharkhand's Minister for Industries, Labour, Employment, Training and Skill Development, Sanjay Prasad Yadav. He highlighted the state government's commitment to creating an investor-friendly ecosystem through progressive policies, skilled human resources and modern infrastructure.

Participants discussed ways to strengthen Jharkhand's industrial ecosystem by improving ease of doing business, attracting private investment, expanding industrial infrastructure and promoting sector-specific investment opportunities. The discussions also focused on preparing a future-ready workforce, enhancing public-private partnerships and promoting sustainable industrialisation.

Industry experts highlighted Jharkhand's potential in sectors such as mining, manufacturing, steel, food processing and logistics. They stressed the importance of policy stability, innovation, technology adoption and timely implementation of projects to make the state one of India's most preferred investment destinations.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav said the state government aims to create employment and livelihood opportunities within Jharkhand so that people do not have to migrate to other states in search of work. He noted that industrial development and tourism hold significant potential to generate jobs and accelerate economic growth.

"Industry needs the state and the state needs industry. A strong partnership between the government and industry will boost investment, create employment opportunities and pave the way for inclusive and sustainable economic development," he said.

The session was moderated by Arava Rajkamal, Secretary, Industries, Mines and Geology Department. Panelists included V.K. Sharma, Vice Chairman of Jindal Group; Siddharth Rungta, Chairman of Rungta Group; Nivruti Rai, Managing Director of Invest India; Sundar Raman, Vice President of Tata Steel; and Devyani Khankhoje, President-Corporate Affairs, Varun Beverages Ltd.

The consultation concluded with a shared commitment from government and industry representatives to work together towards making Jharkhand a globally competitive industrial hub while contributing to India's broader growth trajectory.