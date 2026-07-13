Punjab Transfers ₹1,147 Crore to Nearly 33 Lakh Women Under Satkar Scheme

The Punjab government has transferred ₹1,147 crore directly into the bank accounts of nearly 33 lakh women under the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, providing financial assistance through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism. Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur interacting with beneficiaries of the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana.

According to the government, women belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) category received ₹4,500 each, comprising three monthly instalments of ₹1,500, while beneficiaries from other categories received ₹3,000 each, representing three monthly instalments of ₹1,000.

The payments were released to beneficiaries whose registrations were completed by June 25, 2026. The government said registrations remain open, with more than 66 lakh women enrolled under the scheme so far.

Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur said the successful rollout of the first payment cycle reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring transparent and timely financial support for women.

“The scheme has been launched to provide financial security and dignity to women. We are committed to ensuring that every eligible beneficiary receives assistance directly and transparently. No eligible woman will be left out,” she said.

The minister clarified that the scheme does not affect any existing welfare benefits. Women receiving widow, disability or old-age pensions will continue to receive those benefits separately, making the scheme an additional layer of social security.

Several beneficiaries described the assistance as a significant step towards financial independence. Kuldeep Kaur from Gurdaspur district said receiving ₹4,500 in her bank account was the first time she had access to income in her own name. Harmeet Kaur from Ghummankalan village said she planned to use the money for personal and household needs, while Kiran, a widow from Sangrur district, said the assistance would help her manage financial difficulties.

Reeta, a daily-wage labourer from Gurdaspur, said the scheme had eased some of her household concerns. Referring to the SMS notification confirming the payment, she remarked that the mobile phone’s familiar notification tone had brought a meaningful change to her family’s life.

Government officials said women registering after June 25 will be included in subsequent payment cycles as the scheme continues to expand across Punjab.